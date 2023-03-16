WWE Hall of Famer Trish Stratus recently spoke with Alfred Konuwa of Forbes and was asked how WWE can continue to build its female viewership.

“I think what they’re doing now [to attract women viewers] is exactly right,” she said. “We’re giving the women more visibility, and it’s not about just a women’s match now, it’s Match 5. In other words, it doesn’t matter what gender is doing this match.”

Stratus continued and compared to the current scene vs. how it was years ago when she and WWE Hall of Famer Lita headlined RAW.

“Back in the day, when Lita and I got the main event of Raw, that was a huge thing. It was history-making. It was unprecedented. Now, it’s very common,” she said. “The women are main-eventing all the time. Not only Raw, but they’re main-eventing pay-per-views, WrestleMania etc. The things they’re doing right now, they’re taking the right strides to become better represented and not make it such a male-dominated world. Coming back 20 years later, I’m seeing the difference. I’m seeing the opportunity. I’m seeing the same attention is given to us as the males, whereas back in the day, it wasn’t quite like that. It was definitely an uphill battle back in the day, and it’s a nice environment right now. It’s a really good time for women that we finally had a voice and I’m proud to know that Lita and I had a hand in it.”

Stratus is set to team with Lita and Becky Lynch, the current WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions, to face Damage CTRL at WrestleMania 39.

