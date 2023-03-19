Trish Stratus is a big fan of the current WWE roster, but there is one member of the women’s division who she thinks has one of the strongest characters in the company.

The Hall of Famer appeared on the Getting Over program to talk about former SmackDown Women’s Champion Carmella, someone she believes has developed really well since joining the main roster. Check out Stratus’ full thoughts on the Princess of Staten Island in the highlights below.

Believes Carmella has a very strong character:

Carmella, to me, she is so good in the ring, but has such a strong character. I’ve always admired wrestlers that have strong characters. You know what that character is going to do before they even do it. I love that. The people who came up as valets, because we had that character development before we were wrestlers, Lita as an example, you knew what she was going to do in the ring before she did it because you knew her character so well.

Thinks she has come a long way in terms of development:

I love [Carmella’s] development. Liv, I love what she is doing. I’m anxious to see her go to the next level. It’s kind of on the peak for her and going to happen for her soon. If they decided ‘stay around and pick a singles match.’ I’d be like, ‘I don’t know, pick one for me. I don’t know who to pick.’ Everyone is amazing and I could do fun stuff with any of them.

In a separate interview, Stratus admitted to “fangirling out” when hip-hop superstar Cardi B tweeted about her return. You can read about that here.

(H/T and transcribed by Fightful)