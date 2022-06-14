WWE Hall of Famer Trish Stratus spoke about her match with Mickie James at WrestleMania 22 in 2006 for the WWE Women’s Title after a lengthy build during a recent appearance on Busted Open Radio.

Stratus remembers them getting a standing ovation when they returned to the backstage area (via WrestlingInc.com:

“Mickie James, you know, and Trish Stratus’ match at WrestleMania 22 was everything, it really had every component you could ever ask for as a superstar. The best part for me personally, I don’t know about you [Mickie], but when we came out, you know, through the curtain and having all our colleagues there giving us a standing O and giving us that applause was just so gratifying.”

Mickie James defeated Stratus at the event to capture the WWE Women’s Championship. Stratus would go on to retire and leave WWE later that same year after beating Lita for the same title at Unforgiven 2006.