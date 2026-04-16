Trish Stratus is looking back on one of the most important rivalries of her early WWE career, revealing just how much pressure she felt working with Stephanie McMahon.

During an appearance on Unlikely with Adrian Hernandez, Stratus explained that both she and McMahon were still relatively new to the business when they were placed into a major storyline together. While it was a huge opportunity, it also came with significant expectations.

“Uh well surreal because being such a newbie at the time too… we were given huge spotlights. Um, and great support to be able to make it work.”

Stratus noted that the situation forced both women to quickly rise to the occasion, knowing they had little room for error.

“We just… there was moments where we just like… we cannot fail. Like we cannot fail. You know, we were given huge spotlights.”

The intensity of that experience ultimately helped form a strong bond between the two, both professionally and personally.

“That’s why Steph and I are so close. We went through this thing where there’s these newbies, we’re green, when you go through something like that together it really bonds you.”

The feud between Stratus and McMahon became a defining moment in WWE’s women’s division at a time when opportunities for female talent were far more limited. Their storyline not only elevated both performers but also helped demonstrate that women’s feuds could carry significant narrative weight.

Looking back, Stratus made it clear that the pressure ultimately accelerated her growth and helped shape the trajectory of her career. What could have been an overwhelming situation instead became a turning point that solidified her place in WWE history.

H/T to Ringside News for the transcription.