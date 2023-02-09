WWE Hall of Famer Trish Stratus recently interviewed with The Wrestling Classic, where the former multi-time women’s champion discussed a number of different topics, including her choices for a dream Survivor Series team on both the men’s and women’s side. Check out who Stratus chose in the highlights below.

Her dream women’s Survivor Series team:

I’m gonna put Britt Baker on my team. I’m gonna put Mickie James. Asuka. Becky Lynch, she’s amazing. Who’s our last one? I’m gonna pick Bianca [Belair].

Her dream men’s Survivoer Series team:

I would put Brock Lesnar, Ricochet, Kevin Owens, and the Bollywood Boyz. See what I did there?

Full interview is below.

(H/T and transcribed by Fightful)