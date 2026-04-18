Trish Stratus says one of the most memorable moments from her cage match with Becky Lynch almost never happened, and it came down to hesitation from Vince McMahon.

Speaking on Busted Open Radio, Stratus reflected on the planning behind the match and how she wanted to fully utilize the steel cage as part of the storytelling. One of her ideas involved a risky backward fall from the top of the cage, a spot she believed she could safely execute despite it not being commonly performed.

“You know what it was? It was the thing at the top when I did the — I fell backwards… Vince didn’t want me to do it. He had never seen it done before. He didn’t feel safe. And I assured him… I do it on the playground with my kids all the time.”

According to Stratus, the move was ultimately pulled from the match at one point, leaving her disappointed after envisioning it as a standout moment.

“It was a moment actually Vince kiboshed it entirely… and I was so bummed because I was excited about that kind of a shocker moment.”

She added that Triple H later confirmed the decision in a subtle way, signaling that the idea had been shut down.

“He kind of was like, ‘Yeah, he doesn’t want you to do it,’ just kind of gave me that look and I was like, ‘Gotcha.’”

The story offers a glimpse into how much collaboration and negotiation goes into building high-profile matches. While fans often only see the finished product, moments like this reveal the push and pull behind the scenes when performers advocate for specific ideas.

Stratus’ willingness to fight for that spot also reflects a broader shift in how talent approaches storytelling today. Rather than relying solely on traditional structures, performers are increasingly looking for unique, memorable moments that stand out. Even when those ideas face resistance, the process of pushing boundaries is often what leads to the kinds of moments fans remember long after the match ends. It also highlights the balance WWE tries to maintain between innovation and safety, especially when dealing with high-risk concepts that haven’t been tested before.

Do you think Vince McMahon was right to be cautious, or should WWE take more risks to create unforgettable moments? Let us know your thoughts.