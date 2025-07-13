Trish Stratus has been all over the place, making the media rounds to help promote WWE Evolution 2.

Ahead of the special all-women’s premium live event, the WWE Hall of Fame legend spoke with The Takedown on SI for an interview covering the show and her return to the ring on the 25-year anniversary of her debut year in WWE.

Featured below are some of the highlights from the interview where Trish talks about her reason for returning at age 49,

On what is behind her reason for returning to the ring at age 49: “It’s about continuing to defy expectations. At this stage in my life and career, people love to ask, ‘Why are you still doing this?’ And my answer is simple: because I can. Passion doesn’t have an expiration date.”

On how her latest comeback is more than just proving something to Tiffany Stratton or wrestling fans in general: “It’s not just about proving something to the audience or to my opponent – it’s about proving it to myself, and showing my daughter that you don’t have to fit into the box the world tries to put you in. You can evolve, reinvent, and keep showing up, no matter where you are in life. Win, lose, or draw, I want to walk away from this match [at Evolution] with the fans knowing that I gave everything I have – physically, emotionally, spiritually. And if I can inspire even one person to chase their dream a little harder or silence that voice telling them they’re ‘too old’ or ‘past their prime,’ then I’ve already won. It’s not over until you say it’s over.”

On being compared to Tiffany Stratton: “What’s been so cool for me is seeing a little bit of myself in Tiffany’s journey. I was there during her first WrestleMania season, leading up to Elimination Chamber, and even back then, you could tell she had something special. But what I’ve seen since then is real growth – not just as a performer, but as a woman finding her voice in this business. I remember that pressure – having to go out there night after night and prove you do belong. And that’s exactly what Tiffany’s been doing. She’s showing the world that she’s not just style, she’s substance.”

Make sure to join us here tonight at WrestlingHeadlines.com for the best WWE Evolution 2 results coverage from Atlanta, GA.