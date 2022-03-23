Shakiel Mahjouri from ET Canada recently conducted an interview with WWE Hall of Famer Trish Stratus, who spoke on a number of different topics, including whether she would return to the ring, her thoughts on Lita wrestling at Elimination Chamber, and what she thinks of Steve Austin appearing at WrestleMania 38. Highlights are below.

If she will wrestle again:

I’m always ready. Did I pack a bag, did I put my boots in them? I did. Just in case, because I’m a professional.

On previous Offers from WCW, ECW and TNA:

It’s funny because at the time, it wasn’t as if they were like, ‘Okay, we have this thriving women’s division, we want you to come in and win the women’s title.’ There was a time when TNA had reached out to me around the time they were introducing the new women’s championship. There was a storyline pitched like, ‘Hey, women are a viable part of the show and we would like you to be a part of it.’ Back then, it was like, ‘Hey, we use women as part of the show. Would you like to be a part of it?’ That’s what it was. I knew what I could do, I knew the training I’d done and what I could offer to the world of sports entertainment as an athlete, but I don’t know if they necessarily knew.

Thoughts on Lita’s match at Elimination Chamber, and Steve Austin at WrestleMania: