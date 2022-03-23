Shakiel Mahjouri from ET Canada recently conducted an interview with WWE Hall of Famer Trish Stratus, who spoke on a number of different topics, including whether she would return to the ring, her thoughts on Lita wrestling at Elimination Chamber, and what she thinks of Steve Austin appearing at WrestleMania 38. Highlights are below.
If she will wrestle again:
I’m always ready. Did I pack a bag, did I put my boots in them? I did. Just in case, because I’m a professional.
On previous Offers from WCW, ECW and TNA:
It’s funny because at the time, it wasn’t as if they were like, ‘Okay, we have this thriving women’s division, we want you to come in and win the women’s title.’ There was a time when TNA had reached out to me around the time they were introducing the new women’s championship. There was a storyline pitched like, ‘Hey, women are a viable part of the show and we would like you to be a part of it.’ Back then, it was like, ‘Hey, we use women as part of the show. Would you like to be a part of it?’ That’s what it was. I knew what I could do, I knew the training I’d done and what I could offer to the world of sports entertainment as an athlete, but I don’t know if they necessarily knew.
Thoughts on Lita’s match at Elimination Chamber, and Steve Austin at WrestleMania:
She’s my bestie. I was at home. She is my son’s godmother. We were watching her, cheering her on. It was great. Believe me, I’m sure ‘Stone Cold’ Steve Austin is going through this right now, when you get back in the ring after being away for so long, it’s nerve-wracking. You also know that you’ve left an impression on the fans’ minds of who you are and what you bring to the ring. To be able to live up to that. Can I? You don’t know. Honestly, you don’t know until you get into the ring. For me, personally, when I faced Charlotte, I knew what I could do practicing. But the energy, the stamina, are the fans still into you, will they react, am I fast enough, do I have that innate ability to go the way I did before? Thankfully, I find that wrestling is like riding a bike. That’s what I discovered after my match with Charlotte. It’s exciting to see someone come back. It’s also a cool thing to step back into the mix and fans are still there for you right where you left off, which is really cool.