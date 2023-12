Trish Stratus will be returning to the WWE 2K series.

The WWE Hall of Famer’s website revealed the following: “for all the 2K fans reading this, we can exclusively reveal that Trish was scanned for the upcoming game and beyond. So rejoice!”

Stratus was a part of the WWE 2K23 roster and has been a playable character in WWE video games dating back to WWF WrestleMania 2000. She appeared multiple times for WWE this past year, which included a marquee matchup at WrestleMania 39.