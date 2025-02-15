WWE Hall of Famer Trish Stratus was in attendance at Friday night’s episode of WWE SmackDown.

During an interview with Wade Barrett, Stratus was asked if she would be at the 2025 WWE Elimination Chamber pay-per-view event in Toronto.

Stratus confirmed that she’ll be in attendance at the event and teased possibly wrestling.

Vic Joseph announced that this week’s episode of WWE SmackDown at the Capital One Arena in Washington, D.C. had 13,536 fans in attendance.

Naomi has qualified for the 2025 women’s WWE Elimination Chamber match.

On this week’s episode of WWE SmackDown, Naomi defeated Chelsea Green to qualify for the women’s Elimination Chamber match.

The finish came when Naomi hit the x-factor and a split-legged moonsault.

Naomi joins Bayley, Alexa Bliss, Bianca Belair, and Liv Morgan as confirmed participants in the match so far.

On this week’s episode of WWE SmackDown, Kevin Owens shared his deep frustration, revealing that he’s been deeply hurt by the actions of those he considered brothers. Owens spoke about the betrayal he’s felt, implying that the wounds were more than just physical. Owens emphasized that while Zayn may not understand real pain yet, he’s more than willing to show him what it truly means.

Owens didn’t hold back, challenging Zayn to meet him face-to-face at WWE Elimination Chamber in Toronto. The challenge comes after Zayn’s earlier statement, where he declared that once he’s cleared, he and Owens would settle their score — one that began with Owens attempting to end Zayn’s career with a brutal package piledriver.

Bayley competed in the NBA All Star Celebrity game on Friday night.

Bayley came off the bench in the first half. She also started in the second half.

Bayley didn’t put up any points during the game.

Bayley is ready to rumble at All-Star 💪 🍿 NBA All-Star Celebrity Game | 7 PM ET on ESPN pic.twitter.com/IXXFljKmw9 — espnW (@espnW) February 14, 2025