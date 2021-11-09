WWE Hall of Famer Trish Stratus recently appeared on Vibe 105.5 FM in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. You can see the interview below, along with quotes that were sent in by the show:

Trish on how the York University strike in 1997 led to her pro wrestling journey:

“During that time the strike happened, I actually got a job at the gym cause I could train for free. Let me make some money and I could train for free cause we were out of class. During that time, I got discovered to be a fitness model. And honestly, I only like talking about it… like the funniest story… some creepy guy comes up to me and says ‘you’d be great for the magazine,’ and I’m like ‘yeah okay, buddy.’ Turned out he was legit. He was actually working for Robert Kennedy, which is publisher of all those fitness magazines: MuscleMag, Oxygen Magazine, etc. They were just making the brand new magazine Oxygen Magazine, which is a women’s fitness magazine. At the time, women were represented only..they were enhanced women I guess you could say and he wanted to just represent the fit women right. So, it was a new industry – there was no niche created for it. So he coined the term ‘fitness model’ and that’s what I got scouted for. And I got discovered. I got discovered there, became a fitness model which led to WWE eventually, so in a way, I do say thank you. One time I met Mayor Lastman, he came when we had one of our press announcements when we were having an event in Toronto. And he kind of took me aside he goes ‘I guess you have me to thank for that strike huh or else this would have never happened,’ I was like I don’t know if I’d say that out loud, but I guess I inadvertently can thank you, so the strike did work out for me not so much for others as I’ve heard.”

Trish on a dream match with Sasha Banks:

“She’s an amazing athlete. People sort of fantasize about that match because we had a little bit of a face-to-face when I went back for the Women’s Royal Rumble. And who knows, that is appealing to me. I think she is a fantastic athlete. She has brought so much to the company and elevated women in the industry from what she’s done and I think fans would love to see that. I would love to whoop her butt and prove how I’m the best and you know stuff like that. So yeah, so to close up our conversation let’s leave it with that little button and say perhaps one day if I decide to go back in the ring, I might have to deliver a little Stratusfaction to the bank… to The Boss there you go.”

