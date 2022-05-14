WWE Hall of Famer Trish Stratus recently appeared on VIBE 105.5FM in Toronto to discuss a wide range of pro-wrestling-related topics, including her thoughts on potentially facing-off against top current WWE superstar Becky Lynch and/or Sasha Bans, and how she felt about the Undertaker’s HoF speech. Highlights from the interview can be found below.

On if her recent encounters with Becky Lynch could possibly lead to a match:

“Well, you know I was hosting the events in Kitchener and Toronto and yeah, Becky Lynch was being a little bit of a brat. And so it came down to a little slap from Trish Stratus to put her in her place. Will it result in anything else? I don’t know. I still get asked about the Sasha Banks–Trish Stratus moment from the Rumble from 2018, so that hasn’t come to fruition so far. So, I don’t know. At this point, I’ve just been focused on the show and I don’t know, I saw Asuka has returned to WWE television so I’m going to be patiently watching that feud unfold. Becky in the meantime has lost her stuff – she lost her Women’s championship. I’m always here waiting in the wings and watching and maybe or maybe not, that’s what I’ll say to you guys. People were pretty interested. It was kind of fun though.”

Says all Sasha Banks has to do for a match is pick up the phone and give her a call:

“Well, Sasha Banks, I don’t know if she knows or not but I have Vince (McMahon)’s number as well. She’s not the only one that has Vince’s number. And you know if she wants to make it (the match) happen then she can just call me and make it happen. How about that?”

On the Undertaker’s Hall of Fame speech:

“That was incredible. Obviously, known Taker for 20+ years now cause he was there back in the day when I was there. And yeah, I mean he’s always been a great supporter. He took the time to watch the women’s matches or slowly when we were creeping on the radar, he would be like ‘alright, you guys keep at that. That was really good’, or knowing that from us we would do a match thinking like ‘uhhm how about instead of hair pulls, we’re going to do real wrestling moves?’, and maybe or maybe not it’ll be noticed we’ll see. It’s kind of one of those things it ends slowly but surely it got noticed by the fans and of course by the heads of the company and we started to do them and get integrated into storylines and things like that. But yeah, Taker was always supportive and was great about watching stuff and saying, ‘yeah, you guys keep at that this is good stuff.’ And of course, his wife Michelle – we’re really close friends and we worked together for years as well. So, having him have this moment which was obviously so fitting. I mean he’s been a staple for so long in WWE and as a fan, he’s the guy. You literally could probably say to anyone, ‘you know The Undertaker?’ Everybody knows The Undertaker.”