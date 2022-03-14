WWE Hall of Famer Trish Stratus recently participated in a virtual signing with Highspots, where the former multi-time women’s champion spoke about all things pro-wrestling, including whether she would be interested in another title run with WWE. Highlights can be found below.

On whether she would return for another title run:

Hell yeah. The timing? Maybe it was if the opponent was perfect.

Whether she was jealous of Lita’s return:

No, I’m excited and supportive. She did amazing and tore it up. She represented us.

On team bestie getting together for a final tag team run:

I will take it into consideration and we will watch and see, I suppose. Who knows.

