The WWE Universe could be in for a healthy dose of Stratusfaction in the New Year.

WWE Hall of Fame legend Trish Stratus teased another comeback to WWE in 2025 during a new interview this week with Scott Fishman of TVInsider.com.

During the discussion, Stratus spoke of a potential return to WWE in 2025, noting that the year marks the 25th anniversary of her debut in the company.

“Possibly,” Stratus said when asked if fans will see her inside the ring again at some point in 2025. “I imagine at some point. I don’t know what I’ll be doing in a wrestling ring, but I can’t imagine I won’t be in a wrestling ring. It is my 25th anniversary after all. So, yeah.”

When asked if there is anyone in particular she enjoys watching from the current WWE women’s scene, Stratus mentioned reigning WWE Women’s Champion Nia Jax.

“Nia Jax, I’m so happy she came back,” Stratus said. “She has a great presence. She has been owning it. I really enjoy watching her. I have this weird thing where I don’t think I could fully retire until I’m rag-dolled by her. Is that weird? Imagine that? Then I can retire [laughs].”

Also during the interview, the Canadian women’s wrestling legend was asked for her thoughts on WWE introducing new Women’s Intercontinental and Women’s United States Championships.

“I think it’s amazing,” she said. “This is exactly what we wanted back in the day. We wanted the same opportunities and exposure as the men. Now this is a big step to have that level of competition. Having the titles means you’re going to have matches for those titles. There is room for multiple feuds over the titles and influx of characters. It creates opportunities for more characters on the show, who happen to be female.”