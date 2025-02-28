– WWE’s official WWE Games account on X shared the following from the special Deadman Edition of WWE 2K25:

– CM Punk shared before and after photos of himself grooming for his in-ring return in the Men’s Elimination Chamber match at this Saturday night’s WWE Elimination Chamber: Toronto premium live event.

– WWE Women’s Champion Tiffany Stratton and WWE Hall of Fame legend Trish Stratus did some yoga together ahead of their tag-team match together at the aforementioned PLE in Toronto on Saturday night.