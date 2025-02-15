Could it be Trishy and Tiffy teaming up at the 2025 WWE Elimination Chamber pay-per-view event?

During this week’s episode of WWE SmackDown, Tiffany Stratton defeated Nia Jax by DQ after Candice LeRae got involved. Following the match, LeRae and Jax beat down Stratton and left.

Later in the show, Stratus approached Stratton and suggested that they team up to face off against Jax and LeRae, which Stratton agreed to.

As of this writing, this match has yet to be made official.

Also on this week’s episode of WWE SmackDown, Carmelo Hayes picked up a win over R-Truth. This marked R-Truth’s first match on SmackDown since 2019.

And finally, you can check out the updated lineup for the March 1st WWE Elimination Chamber pay-per-view event below:

Women’s Elimination Chamber Match:

Liv Morgan vs. Bianca Belair vs. Alexa Bliss vs. Bayley vs. Naomi vs. Roxanne Perez OR Raquel Rodriguez

Men’s Elimination Chamber Match:

CM Punk vs. John Cena vs. Drew McIntyre vs. Logan Paul vs. Damian Priest vs. Seth Rollins OR Finn Balor