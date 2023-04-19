WWE Hall of Famer Trish Stratus was suffering from an injury while working WrestleMania 39 this year.

WrestleMania 39 saw Stratus team with Becky Lynch and WWE Hall of Famer Lita for a win over Damage CTRL. Stratus appeared on Busted Open Radio today and revealed that she went into WrestleMania with a partially torn hamstring.

Stratus revealed that the injury impacted her pre-WrestleMania training. She was asked about her ring return on The Grandest Stage of Them All.

“I had a few obstacles, I had a partially torn hamstring, by the way,” she revealed. “Nobody knew about that, but it was just like, ‘WrestleMania, let’s just go!'”

She continued, “I did not train as much. I’m usually in there, like, the minute I find out there’s a match, I’m in there like every day, I’m putting my kids to bed and I’m in the ring until midnight, this is what I do. And this time I had this injury so I was a little unsure going in but, man, there’s something about feeling at home. Apparently, it’s like riding a bike, as you guys know, when you get back in there you’re body’s like, ‘I got this, just do your thing’ and it just flows.”

WrestleMania 39 marked Stratus’ first match since losing to Charlotte Flair at SummerSlam 2019. Stratus then teamed with Lynch on the April 10 RAW, where they dropped the WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles to Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez. After the loss, Stratus turned heel and attacked Lynch. Stratus explained the heel turn on this week’s RAW, and also admitted to the backstage attack on Lita that led to Stratus replacing Lita in the April 10 title match.

Stratus vs. Lynch is rumored to take place at WWE SummerSlam in August, but it remains to be seen if they will do the match sooner.

