WWE Hall of Famer Trish Stratus is apparently working on a “secret project” with the company.

Stratus took to Twitter this week and posted a mirror selfie, indicating that she is working on a new project with WWE.

“Secret project day #1 [movie camera emoji] @WWE,” she wrote with the photo.

There’s no word yet on what Stratus is working on, but several Legends have done recent work on the “Biography: WWE Legends” docuseries from WWE and A&E.

Stratus recently revealed that she has re-signed to return as a judge on Canada’s Got Talent for the second season. She will join Howie Mandell, Lilly Singh, Kardinal Offishall on the judge’s panel when auditions begin in October.

“I’m looking forward jumping back into the judges’ chair and taking in the awe-inspiring moments Canada brings of our second season,” Trish said. “To know I may have a small part in changing the trajectory of someone’s life is such a special honor. And what I’m most excited about – is dropping that elbow on the golden buzzer again!”

Stratus made special appearances at the August 20 WWE live event in Kingston, Ontario, Canada, and the August 21 live event in London, Ontario. She then returned to WWE TV on the August 22 RAW from Toronto for a segment with Damage CTRL, RAW Women’s Champion Bianca Belair, Asuka and Alexa Bliss. Trish has not wrestled since the loss to Charlotte Flair at SummerSlam 2019.

You can see Trish’s full tweet below:

Stay tuned to WrestlingHeadlines.com for more.

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.