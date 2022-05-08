WWE Hall of Famer Trish Stratus recently participated in a Q&A with ‘For the Love of Wrestling’ in the UK, where the former multi-time women’s champion spoke about potentially making a return to WWE, and whether she would accept an on-screen authority role like a general manager. That and more can be found in the highlights below.

Says she would happily accept a GM role in WWE:

Do I want to be GM? I would gladly accept that role. I always think — like I said, to go back, it has to be something challenging, something different, something different for you guys. You know, you just don’t wanna see me being a babyface, kicking butt, winning championships, boring, right guys? Do we or would you — I don’t know. I can’t read the crowd. I’m not sure what they want. What do you guys want? What do you want? What should I do next?

If she were to return in a managerial role she’d like to come back as a heel:

For me personally, that move [turning heel and aligning with Christian Cage] in my career at that point was really good, really pivotal for what the rest of my career turned into so, best time of my career to be honest, loved it. I always say if I go back, the one thing I’m missing is a heel run so that would be kind of fun, you know? Yeah.

