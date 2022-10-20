Tristen Nash, the son of WWE Hall of Famer Kevin Nash and his wife Tamara, has tragically passed away at the age of 26.

The news was first reported by Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful. Tristen recently started working on Nash’s “Kliq This” podcast, and the two were enjoying their time together.

There’s no word yet on the cause of death, but The Nash Family has asked that fans respect their privacy during this time.

Stay tuned to WrestlingHeadlines.com for more.

