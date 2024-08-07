AEW fans should expect some changes for the August 7th episode of Dynamite in North Carolina.

AEW President Tony Khan took to social media today and revealed that several wrestlers on his roster are having travel difficulties due to Tropical Storm Debby, which has been affecting flights all over the east coast, including AEW American Champion MJF, who made his own statement on his travel woes. Khan adds that everything he has already announced for the show will take place as those wrestlers are already in town.

With flight cancellations, several AEW wrestlers are struggling to get to #AEWDynamite tonight! Thankfully everyone announced for tonight’s show is here or en route! I’ve held back other announcements anticipating travel mayhem + will change accordingly! See you on TBS tonight!

