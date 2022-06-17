Troy “Two Dimes” Donovan (aka Cole Karter) was reportedly released from his WWE NXT contract due to a failed drug test.

As noted, it was revealed over the weekend that Donovan had been released on June 11 due to a “policy issue” but no other details were provided. It was said that this was not a budget or creative decision, and that Donovan was told he might be brought back to the company in a year or so. Donovan released a statement on June 13 to confirm the departure, and said he will be back from this “bump in the road,” and that “mistakes happen and lessons are learned.” You can click here for his full statement.

In an update, the Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that Donovan was fired for a failed drug test. There is no word yet on what substance he tested positive for.

Donovan and Channing “Stacks” Lorenzo worked the June 10 live event in Tampa, coming up short against Legado del Fantasma, but he was let go the next day before the Largo live event. WWE Talent Relations head John Laurinaitis reportedly informed Donovan of the release, and told him that if everything is clear, he should apply for a job to return in about one year.

Donovan appeared on this week’s NXT 2.0 episode, which was taped before his release, in a segment where Tony D’Angelo gave he and Stacks a “promotion” in The Family from associates to soldiers, which is ironic. Donovan will also appear on next week’s taped NXT show. He and Stacks were at ringside for Roderick Strong and Damon Kemp vs. Cruz Del Toro and Joaquin Wilde, and then everyone from The Family and Legado del Fantasma got involved in the main event between D’Angelo and NXT North American Champion Carmelo Hayes.

Donovan, who is in a relationship with NXT 2.0 newcomer Thea Hail, was signed in the mid-March WWE Performance Center Class that featured names like Stacks, Roxanne Perez, Sloane Jacobs, and Arianna Grace, among others. Donovan went by Cole Karter on the indies, and made a few appearances for AEW as an enhancement talent.

