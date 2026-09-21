Truth Magnum says the Outrunners were working for AEW so frequently before signing that he believes Tony Khan lost track of their contract status. Speaking with Timmy Baltimore on Limpin’ Ain’t Easy, Magnum also credited Mark Henry with advocating for the team.

Magnum recalled that he and Turbo Floyd began as extras, then followed AEW’s touring schedule to pursue return bookings. They would say they happened to be nearby before making drives of eight to 12 hours.

When they eventually asked Khan about a deal, Magnum had an impression of how regularly they had already been used.

“I think he thought we were already under contract.”

He also recalled encouragement from Chris Jericho and said Henry approached Khan twice to recommend signing them. Those endorsements reassured the team that its distinctive presentation and tag-team style could work in AEW.

The Outrunners later won ROH’s six-man titles with Dalton Castle. Magnum said the difficulty of reaching this stage still shapes his approach.

“I do not take a single day at work for granted.”

If you use any portion of the quotes from this article, please credit Limpin’ Ain’t Easy with Timmy Baltimore, with a h/t to Wrestling Headlines for the transcription.