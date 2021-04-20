Former WWE Superstar Tucker (Levi Cooper) has released a new video statement on his WWE release.

The former Heavy Machinery member made several quick tweets after WWE announced his release last Thursday, even a comment against WWE Chairman & CEO Vince McMahon, which you can see below. This new video statement features Tucker giving thanks to everyone involved with his WWE experience, including a nod to the behind-the-scenes workers.

“You know, the weekend has come and gone, and I’ve had a chance over these last few days to do some reflecting, and so I wanted to take this time to say thank you,” Tucker said. “Thank you to all of the men and women who made my time in WWE a more enjoyable experience. The men and woman of the locker room, so many incredibly talented individuals doing so many great things. I learned so much from you guys, and I appreciate it.

“And the men and women on the production side… behind the cameras, and the lights and the microphones, and setting up and tearing down the rings, and the monitors. We truly would not have a show and it wouldn’t even be an ounce of what it is without all the time, effort and dedication that you guys put in, week in and week out, behind the scenes. I learned a lot from you as well, so thank you.”

Tucker continued and admitted that he and upper management didn’t always see eye-to-eye, but he’s grateful for the opportunity they gave him. He also said he’s not sure what the future holds, but he looks forward to using the lessons & skills he developed while with WWE.

“To upper management – even though we maybe didn’t see eye to eye on everything, you guys gave me an opportunity to do something that I love and to provide for my family,” Tucker continued. “And I’ll always be grateful for that. So thank you.

“And finally, I wanna say that moving forward, I don’t know exactly what the future holds for Levi Cooper, but I do know this – I am infinitely excited to use the lessons and skills that I developed while in WWE over these last seven years and apply them to whatever it is moving forward. And lastly I want to say guys, I hope you have a great week, Happy Monday, keep grinding.”

Tucker last competed in the Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal on the final SmackDown before WrestleMania 37. He had been with WWE since late 2013, and leaves the company a two-time WWE 24/7 Champion.

As we’ve noted, WWE made budget cuts last Thursday and released Tucker and 9 other Superstars – Samoa Joe, Peyton Royce, Mickie James, Mojo Rawley, Chelsea Green, Wesley Blake, Billie Kay, Kalisto and Bo Dallas. These wrestlers will be free to work with other promotions after their 90-day non-competes expire on Wednesday, July 14.

Stay tuned for more on Tucker’s post-WWE future. You can see his new video below, along with related tweets:

Happy Monday Keep grinding ✊🏼 pic.twitter.com/GzDzW6jVQx — TUCKy (@REALLeviCooper) April 19, 2021

Not with a certain old man in charge. — TUCKy (@REALLeviCooper) April 16, 2021

Freedom baby!! — TUCKy (@REALLeviCooper) April 15, 2021

https://twitter.com/REALLeviCooper/status/1384196961331417093

Well I can’t speak for anyone but myself but my happiness was based on way more than booking. How people are treated on a daily bases and the respect given was always way more important to me in terms of if I felt happy than how I was booked. — TUCKy (@REALLeviCooper) April 19, 2021

I see what you’re saying as well and I’m sure there are talent who’s mood is solely based on booking but we are people with emotions and for me it’s how I’m treated on the daily that matters most in terms of the satisfaction and happiness I feel while at work. — TUCKy (@REALLeviCooper) April 19, 2021

I don’t feel pain anymore, guess what baby I feel freeeeeeeeeee — TUCKy (@REALLeviCooper) April 16, 2021

Heavy Machinery will live on forever 💔 https://t.co/hMmAxYvfQL — TUCKy (@REALLeviCooper) April 16, 2021

Agree man. Out of my control. — TUCKy (@REALLeviCooper) April 16, 2021

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.