During his interview with Inside The Ropes, Tucker spoke on the nature of his interactions with Vince McMahon. Here’s what he had to say:

I mean, I interacted with him when it was possible, there definitely would be months that would go by where I wouldn’t really interact with him too much. He’s super busy, he’s in his office all the time and people are always constantly trying to go in there. He’s kind of signing off on every television segment. So I don’t feel like I had necessarily like a great relationship with him. I do feel like there was a level of respect there at least. He’s Vince, you’ve got to come correct, right? I’m not going in there every week, just like, ‘Hey, sir, how are you?’ No, it’s like, ‘OK, I have an idea that I think is a good idea. I’ve tried to run it up the chain and whatever, I’ve shopped it around a couple of writers, a couple producers. They seem to think it might be a good idea, so I’ll go run it by Vince to see what he thinks and see if we can’t make it happen or whatever.’ Because, if you can get the boss to sign off on it, then it’ll happen.

