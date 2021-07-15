During his interview with Inside The Ropes, Tucker spoke on not having a blowoff match with Otis being a prime factor in his heel turn failing. Here’s what he had to say:

So, when [Otis & I] didn’t have a match and then kind of that next Monday… Well, it wasn’t the week after, it was the next week that me and Ricochet did the match because, the day after we split, I wrestled Humberto Carrillo on Main Event as a heel and – I don’t know if this is the truth or not, but people were like, ‘Well, this is kind of a test, just do it,’ and whatever. So I’m like, ‘All right,’ and then obviously the next week, I think Ricochet beat me – and no disrespect to him either, I’m a fan of his, he’s good athlete, great performer – but it’s not like it makes any sense for me to get beat by the guy that’s that size in 90 seconds. I had just kind of went about cutting my hair and doing some stuff because I’m like, ‘Well, I’ve got to change something here, you know?’ Yeah, I mean, it was kind of all downhill from there as far as things for me in WWE, unfortunately. It’s actually funny because, after that Ricochet match, I talked to Vince in Gorilla right afterwards and I said, ‘Hey, whatever you guys asked me to do, I will always give you 100% no matter what – but I’m capable of doing so much more than this, and I hope I get the chance to prove it’ and obviously, I didn’t and it is what it is.