Pro-wrestling star Levi Cooper (fka Tucker in WWE) recently spoke with Cultaholic about a number of different topics, including how the former Heavy Machinery member would like to work for Ring of Honor once his non-compete clause comes to an end. Highlights from the interview are below.

Says he’s going to book himself as Levi Cooper:

I’ve got a couple of shows booked already. I’ve got one in Indiana, looking at a couple in Georgia right now. I’m looking forward to getting back in the ring and stripping back some of the façade and I’m booking myself as Levi Cooper, who I am. You can look me up you can see that I really kicked people’s asses to pay for my college. I was a top 10 heavyweight in this country three years in a row… So I’m just gonna book myself as Levi Cooper and you’re just gonna kind of see me be an amateur wrestler at the beginning of my indie run.

Thinks ROH would be a good fit for him: