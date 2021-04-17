Former WWE star Tucker from Heavy Machinery has taken to Twitter following his release from the company earlier this week, one of the many wrestlers who were cut for apparent budge reasons despite record profits for the quarter.

Tucker began by writing, “Freedom baby!!” then later added that he is “Looking forward to telling his story.” When a shared a picture of Heavy Machiner (he and Otis) a fan said that the duo should have never been split up, a suggestion Tucker agreed with. Later a different fan suggested that all good things in WWE come to an end, a statement that prompted Tucker to respond with, “Not with a certain old man in charge.”

