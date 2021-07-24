During a recent interview on the Angle podcast former WWE star Tucker spoke about Heavy Machinery, and why he thinks they never got a tag team title run while still active in WWE. Hear his thoughts on the subject below.

Says Heavy Machinery didn’t really need to win the tag team titles because they were already over:

“At the risk of sounding arrogant, I think maybe a part of the reason we didn’t get those was that we were able to get over on our own. Hey, this big babyface team you listen to the crowd when we come out they love us, they’re all about us. You don’t need to put the straps on us for them.”

How championships should be saved for specific storylines and talents:

“Championships for the lack of a better term television prop. It’s the prize that’s fought over. You need something when there’s an antagonist and protagonist and they have a conflict.”

(H/T and transcribed by Fightful)