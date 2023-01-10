Throughout Tully Blanchard’s time with All Elite Wrestling, he managed FTR (Dax Harwood & Cash Wheeler) and Shawn Spears. He was later moved to Ring of Honor and formed Tully Blanchard Enterprises with Brian Cage, Kaun, and Toa Liona. However, Prince Nana ‘purchased’ the group from Blanchard at the Death Before Dishonor pay-per-view.

While appearing on the Two Man Power Trip of Wrestling Podcast, Blanchard confirmed that he’s longer with AEW/ROH.

“Well, I’m no longer with AEW or Ring of Honor or any subsidiaries thereof. That sounded pretty legal didn’t it?… So I would imagine that my wrestling career is probably over other than doing autographs shows and things like we did in Nashville (Starrcast), although I don’t know how many retirement matches, last matches [Ric] Flair can have so… It was a little more complex than that (his departure from AEW/ROH was more than just a contract situation) but, my contract is up and I’m gone. I am probably done. I doubt that AEW would have me come back. I doubt that WWE would have me come back and where else would you go except those two places?”

Quotes via POST Wrestling