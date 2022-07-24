Last night’s ROH Death Before Dishonor pay-per-view saw Tully Blanchard Enterprises (Brian Cage & Gates of Agony) get purchased by Prince Nana, with the group now being called the Embassy. Blanchard was noticeably absent from the event leading many to wonder what the wrestling legend’s status was with the company.

According to Fightful Select, Blanchard missed the show due to a previous commitment with his prison ministry group. However, there seemed to be some confusion on the travel aspect as it is not known if Blanchard outright no-showed or if communication wasn’t clear.

The report adds that talent and staff that were spoken to said that Blanchard is basically done as he wasn’t figured into plans moving forward. He served as the manager for Shawn Spears, FTR, the Pinnacle, and Brian Cage during his stint with AEW.

