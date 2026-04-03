Tully Blanchard is celebrating a major milestone in his personal life.

The WWE Hall of Famer and former WWE Tag Team Champion revealed via Instagram that he tied the knot this week. Blanchard shared a photo from the ceremony and kept the caption simple, writing, “Amazing day yesterday ❤️.”

Big news outside the ring.

Blanchard, a legendary member of The Four Horsemen, had a notable run in AEW after joining the promotion in 2019. He remained with the company until March 2022, serving as a manager and on-screen presence for multiple acts.

He would transition for a brief run in ROH before wrapping up his run in January of 2023.

Congratulations to the ‘blasting cap’ of the Four Horsemen.