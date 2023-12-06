Tully Blanchard reflects on his time in AEW.

The Hall of Famer spoke on this topic during a recent conversation with Wrestling Shoot Interviews. The former multi-time NWA Television Champion was asked whether younger talents in AEW every came to him for advice.

Nobody. As far as I know, Arn or myself, nobody ever came to us.

Blanchard is then asked what advice he would give to younger wrestlers if they did approach him. Here is what he had to say:

I don’t know that…my mind and the world that I came from in this business, I don’t know if there’s anything that I could offer. Because I don’t know how to do what they do. Because it is a, ‘Okay, I’m gonna do this, and the fans have to cheer for it or boo it, or be quiet.’ But the match never changes. Whereas if I did something and the fans didn’t react, I changed course right then. But I had that ability because my job was to make people scream. I don’t know that they really know how to do that [be spontaneous] anymore.

