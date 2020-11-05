In a new social exclusive, AEW revealed that manager Tully Blanchard will be banned from ringside during Saturday’s tag team title match between FTR and The Young Bucks at the Full Gear pay per view.

Out of anger Blanchard says he will be contacting his attorneys in order to dispute the new stipulation, but as of right now he will be unable to accompany Wheeler and Harwood to the ring. The Young Bucks have already added the stipulation that if they lose they can never challenge for the tag gold again.

