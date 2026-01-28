WWE has added another international prospect to its roster, officially signing Saudi Arabian wrestler Fahd Tuwaiq, also known as Fahad Sahli.

The signing was announced by Turki Alalshikh on social media, confirming Fahd’s arrival to the company.

Fahd followed up by noting that he is the first Saudi super heavyweight to join WWE, making it a milestone moment for both himself and the region.

“WWE is my stage to do it.”

Fahd brings an impressive athletic background with him, as he is a champion in both arm wrestling and power lifting.

He is not entirely new to WWE, either, as Fahd has previously spent time at the WWE Performance Center, gaining early exposure to the company’s training system.

“I want to make my country proud, and I will do so in WWE.”

WWE officially trademarked the Fahd Tuwaiq name back in December, signaling plans for his future well ahead of the announcement.

The signing also comes as WWE prepares for the Royal Rumble event in Saudi Arabia this weekend, with WrestleMania scheduled to take place in the country next year.