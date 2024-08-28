Turki Alalshikh, the Chairman of Saudi Arabia’s General Entertainment Authority, made some big WWE Saudi Arabia announcements this week.

Confirming our recent report about WWE Raw in Saudi Arabia in November from earlier today, Alalshikh announced WWE Raw will, in fact, come to the region in November, as well as WWE Crown Jewel 2024.

The shows will take place on consecutive days in Riyadh, and with WWE Crown Jewel scheduled for Saturday, November 2, it would indicate WWE Raw would then be taped on Sunday, November 3, before airing via tape delay on Monday, November 4.

Featured below is a statement regarding the two-day events planned for Saudi Arabia in November:

“The WWE CROWN JEWEL & RAW show, set to take place over two consecutive days, This event will be one of the global events hosted by Riyadh Season this year, carrying on its annual tradition featuring a stronger lineup of wrestlers within the most powerful, comprehensive, and diverse entertainment season in the world.”