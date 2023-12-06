AEW announces a special guest for tonight’s Dynamite from Montreal, Canada.

Ben Mankiewicz, host of Turner Classic Movies (TCM), will be in introducing women’s champion Toni Storm for her title defense against Skye Blue. Tony Khan made the announcement on his personal social media account.

Tomorrow, Wed 12/6

Montreal @BellCentre

Wednesday Night #AEWDynamite@TBSNetwork 8pm ET/7pm CT For her Championship Match vs @Skyebyee on Dynamite, AEW Women's World Champion Timeless Toni Storm will be introduced by @TCM host, the great @BenMank77 live on TBS TOMORROW NIGHT! pic.twitter.com/Dgyaqc3oMX — Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) December 6, 2023

It was not specified if Mankiewicz will be in attendance or will be doing the intro. via video. Check out the updated Dynamite lineup below.

TNT Champion Christian Cage defends against Adam Copeland

AEW Women’s World Champion Toni Storm defends against Skye Blue (Storm to be introduced by TCM host Ben Mankiewicz)

Continental Classic Gold League: Swerve Strickland vs. Mark Briscoe

Continental Classic Gold League: Jon Moxley vs. Rush

Continental Classic Gold League: Jay White vs. Jay Lethal