The ROH World Television Championship is set to be put on the line in a major multi-man showdown later this month.

Ring of Honor has officially announced that champion AR Fox will defend his title in a high-stakes three-way match at Global Wars: Cincinnati on Thursday, June 18.

The bout will see Fox go one-on-one-on-one with Lio Rush and Action Andretti in what promises to be a chaotic title defense.

“Lio Rush gets his rematch for the ROH World TV Title as he faces champion AR Foxx and the man who turned his back on him at ROH Supercard, Action Andretti, in a 3-way match!”

The storyline heading into the match has clear personal stakes attached, with Rush earning another shot after his previous attempt at Supercard of Honor was derailed when Andretti interfered and ultimately cost him the title win.

That betrayal continues to fuel the tension heading into Cincinnati, where all three competitors will finally collide with championship gold on the line.

ROH Global Wars: Cincinnati will stream live on HonorClub at 8/7c on Thursday, June 18.