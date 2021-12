AEW has announced twelve matchups for tomorrow’s edition of the promotion’s weekly Youtube episodic, Dark, which features a number of top AEW talents, as well as former NXT star Marina Shafir in action. Check it out below.

-Shawn Spears versus Josh Woods

-Angelico versus Invictus Khash

-Tay Conti versus Heather Monroe

-Dark Order versus Daniel Garcia/2Point0

-Brock Anderson/Lee Johnson versus Faboo Andre/Toni Donati

-Kris Statlander versus Marina Shafir

-Tony Vincita vresus Arjun Singh

-Chuck Taylor versus Ryan Nemeth

-Nick Comoroto versus Dean Fleming

-Jade Cargill versus Valentina Rossi

-Nyla Rose versus Zeda Zhang

-Ryo Mizunami/Riho versus Mei Suruga/Emi Sakura