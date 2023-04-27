Twisted Metal has its premiere date.

The upcoming series based on the popular video game will be coming to Peacock on July 27th. The news was broken by IGN, who also released the first official poster featuring the show’s top star, Anthony Mackie (MCU, Hurt Locker).

First poster for ‘TWISTED METAL’, starring Anthony Mackie and Stephanie Beatriz. The series premieres on July 27 on Peacock. pic.twitter.com/I0l0EFDr9C — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) April 27, 2023

The show features AEW superstar and current ROH Television Champion Samoa Joe as the physical role of ‘Sweet Tooth.’ Will Arnett will voice the ‘Sweet Tooth’ character.

Joe will also be voicing the King Shark character in the upcoming Suicide Squad video game, which is set to hit stores in February 2024.

