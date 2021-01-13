Former WWE Superstar Val Venis is at it again. The former WWE Intercontinental Champion briefly had his Twitter account suspended for violating their Child Sexual Exploitation Policy.

Venis claims he shared evidence of Hunter Biden, son of President-elect Joe Biden, engaging in illegal activities, which are a part of a wider conspiracy theory. Venis is known to share such claims on his Twitter and Facebook accounts, and is currently on a 30-day Facebook ban.

Venis had his account unblocked on Tuesday. He then shared screenshots of the interaction with Twitter and continued ranting about the supposed evidence. You can see his related tweets below:

Last night I shared the EVIDENCE of HUNTER BIDEN FUCKING CHILDREN INCLUDING COKE SNORTING MALIA OBAMA. The SHEEP of course REFUSED to accept FACTS! Twitter however ACKNOWLEDGED these FACTS & threatened to suspend my account if I did not delete these picks!

TWIITER PROTECTS PEDOS pic.twitter.com/74btWcQOuY — Sean Morley (@ValVenisEnt) January 11, 2021

Pedo supporting libturds see photos from Hunter Bidens Laptop & REFUSE to admit what those pics are. Twitter admitted what those pics. Yet no LIBTURD OR TWITTER employee called the cops on the star of those pics, Hunter Biden! Shame on the left. SHAME! The left covers 4 pedos. — Sean Morley (@ValVenisEnt) January 12, 2021

I'M BACK! BUT NOT FOR LONG YOU TWITTER COMMIES!!! THE QUESTION REMAINS! WHY HAS HUNTER BIDEN NOT BEEN ARRESTED FOR RAPING CHILDREN? WHERE ARE THESE SO CALLED "HERO" COPS WE KEEP HEARING ABOUT? AND OF COURSE LEFTIST PEDO ENABLERS REFUSE TO ADMIT BIDEN IS A PEDO EVEN WITH FACTS. — Sean Morley (@ValVenisEnt) January 12, 2021

BLOCKED ON FACEBOOK FOR 30 DAYS! COMMUNISTS RUN CORPORATIONS SILENCING ANY AND ALL VOICES OF DISSENT IS A SICK AND VERY SCARY EVENT HAPPENING RIGHT NOW! — Sean Morley (@ValVenisEnt) January 13, 2021

