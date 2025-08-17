Omos made a surprising return to WWE programming by capturing the Copa Bardahl at the AAA TripleMania XXXIII event. The giant had not been seen on WWE television since April 2024, with his last in-ring appearance coming during a brief run in Pro Wrestling NOAH this past January. Entering the match at #13, Omos dominated the field, eliminating five competitors — including La Parka — to secure the victory.

The match also featured the return of Otis, who had been sidelined since May with an undisclosed injury.

The order of entry was:

1. La Parka

2. Laredo Kid

3. Joaquin Wilde

4. Abismo Negro Jr.

5. Taurus

6. Aero Star

7. Mecha Wolf

8. Cruz del Toro

9. Otis

10. Pimpinela Escarlata

11. Cibernetico

12. Microman

13. Omos

14. Octagon Jr.

The order of elimination was:

1. Laredo Kid by Aero Star

2. Joaquin Wilde by Mecha Wolf

3. Aero Star by Otis

4. Taurus by Otis & Pimpinela Escarlata

5. Pimpinela Escarlata by Mecha Wolf & Otis

6. Cibernetico by Microman and Otis

7. Abismo Negro Jr. by Omos

8. Cruz del Toro by Omos

9. Otis by Microman

10. Microman by Omos

11. Mecha Wolf by La Parka

12. Octagon Jr. by Omos

13. La Parka by Omos

At AAA TripleMania XXXIII, the Reina de Reinas Championship was contested in a three-way match. Lady Flammer defended her title against Faby Apache and WWE’s Natalya.

Natalya made her entrance with her “Bloodsport Nattie” persona, flanked by security guards.

The bout ended with Flammer securing a roll-up pin on Apache to retain the championship, marking her sixth successful defense since winning the title in August 2023.

After the match, tensions boiled over as Apache confronted Natalya, shoving her and sparking a brief scuffle that required the referee’s intervention to separate them.

Also at AAA TripleMania XXXIII, a new Latin American Champion was crowned as El Hijo del Dr. Wagner Jr. defeated El Mesias to capture the title. The bout saw interference from both Dorian Roldan and Wagner’s father, Dr. Wagner Jr.

This marks Wagner Jr.’s first reign with the championship, while his father was the inaugural holder of the title. The victory ends Mesias’ first reign at 279 days.

The second title match of AAA TripleMania XXXIII saw Los Garza (Berto & Angel) defend the AAA World Tag Team Championship in a brutal Street Fight against Psycho Clown and Pagano.

The chaotic contest reached its peak when Pagano wrapped barbed wire around Berto and launched himself off the ropes with a dive onto Angel at ringside. Inside the ring, Psycho Clown sealed the deal by hitting a Spanish Fly from the top rope on Berto, scoring the pinfall to crown himself and Pagano as the new AAA World Tag Team Champions.

After the victory, Murder Clown, Dave the Clown, and Monster Clown hit the ring to celebrate with the new champions. Los Garza’s reign ends at 62 days, with two successful defenses before dropping the gold.