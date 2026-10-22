A new alliance appears to have formed in AEW.

This week’s episode of AEW Dynamite featured Jon Moxley defeating Roderick Strong in an AEW Continental Championship Eliminator Match.

Following the bout, Clark Connors and David Finlay of The Dogs hit the ring and attacked Strong. Moxley eventually stepped in to stop the assault, only for Connors and Finlay to turn their attention to the Continental Champion.

Gabe Kidd rushed to the ring and confronted his fellow Dogs members, but he was also attacked by Connors and Finlay.

Jay White, Orange Cassidy, and Kyle O’Reilly then arrived to make the save, initially forcing The Dogs to retreat.

However, the situation took another turn when White suddenly attacked Cassidy with his Blade Runner finisher.

The remaining members of the Bang Bang Gang joined the attack, targeting members of the Death Riders and The Conglomeration.

The segment concluded with Connors and Finlay seemingly joining forces with Jay White and the Bang Bang Gang, signaling a potential new alliance in AEW.

For those interested, you can check out our complete AEW Dynamite Results 10/21/26 here at WrestlingHeadlines.com.

Safe to say the alliance between The Dogs and The Death Riders is OVER! ⛔️ Watch #AEWDynamite LIVE on TBS & HBO Max! https://t.co/GNXiAF5WtI — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) October 22, 2026

WHAT ARE THE BANG BANG GANG DOING?! 🤯 Watch #AEWDynamite LIVE on TBS & HBO Max! https://t.co/WO9SFCx9PN — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) October 22, 2026