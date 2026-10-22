Two new championship matches are taking shape in AEW following the October 21 episode of AEW Dynamite.

Harley Cameron and Kris Statlander will challenge The Brawling Birds (Jamie Hayter and Alex Windsor) for the AEW Women’s World Tag Team Championships at AEW Full Gear.

Cameron and Statlander earned the opportunity with a victory over Divine Dominion (Lena Kross and Megan Bayne) and Sisters of Sin (Julia Hart and Skye Blue) in a three-way match at AEW Collision Grand Slam France.

The finish saw Statlander connect with Saturday Night Fever on Hart to secure the pinfall. Blue attempted to break things up, but Cameron knocked her off the top rope and onto Divine Dominion at ringside.

The championship match was originally scheduled to take place at AEW WrestleDream, but was postponed after Hayter was not medically cleared to compete.

Meanwhile, another team moved into title contention during Wednesday’s Dynamite.

The Don Callis Family duo of Mark Davis and Jake Doyle made quick work of The Young Bucks in an AEW World Tag Team Championship Eliminator match.

The dominant victory earned Davis and Doyle a future opportunity at the AEW World Tag Team Championships, and later in the show, that title tilt was also confirmed for AEW Full Gear, with Davis and Doyle challenging The Young Bucks for the gold.

For those interested, you can check out our complete AEW Dynamite Results 10/21/26 here at WrestlingHeadlines.com.

Wrathlander gets it done 🔥 @callmekrisstat secures the win, earning herself and Harley Cameron a shot at The Brawling Birds’ AEW Women’s World Tag Team Titles! Watch #AEWCollision Grand Slam France on TNT & HBO Max https://t.co/5fa6R3tAK5 — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) October 11, 2026