“The Scapegoat” Jack Perry made an appearance at Friday’s NJPW Fighting Spirit Unleashed event.

During the event, the AEW wrestler attacked Yota Tsuji after Tsuji and Shingo Takagi had defeated the Undisputed Kingdom (Matt Taven & Mike Bennett). Perry then issued a challenge to Tsuji for a match at NJPW x AEW Wrestle Dynasty.

Tsuji, who was laid out at the time, wasn’t able to give a yes or no answer.

Perry currently reigns as the AEW TNT Champion.

Also at Friday night’s NJPW Fighting Spirit Unleashed event, David Finlay defeated Kevin Night in a non-title match.

Following the show, the reigning IWGP Global Champion issued an open challenge for his title at the NJPW x AEW Wrestle Dynasty event. He said,

“January 5th is currently free. That situation is not good, so I’m looking for challengers here. It doesn’t matter which organization you belong to, or who you are! If you want to face the best professional wrestler in the world, contact me anytime. If you want to fight a real man, see you on January 5th,” he said.

And finally, Hazuki defeated Trish Adora, Anna Jay, and Koguma in a four-way match at NJPW Fighting Spirit Unleashed to earn the right to challenge Mercedes Mone at the NJPW Strong Style Evolved event. The finish came after Hazuki got a cradle pin on Adora.

Following the match, Hazuki said she was surprised to hear that Mercedes Mone made the trip to Lowell, MA and dared her to come out to address her face-to-face.

Mone made her way to the ring, announcing that their match would be taking place at the NJPW Strong Style Evolved event in December. Hazuki responded by telling Mercedes that the NJPW STRONG Women’s Championship belonged to her.

A brawl then broke out between the two women, with Mone hitting Hazuki with a Backstabber.