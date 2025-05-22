The AEW injury reserve list is about to be two names lighter.

Tag-team stars Anthony Henry and JD Drake, collectively known as The Workhorsemen, surfaced via social media this week to announce that they have both been medically cleared to return to the squared circle.

“It’s been a long year, but The Workhorsemen are both 100-percent officially cleared to return to the ring,” the duo wrote via X today. “Let us rejoice!”

The Workhorsemen have been on the sidelines from AEW since their last match at a taping of AEW Collision in May of 2024.