There are some new developments regarding the AEW contract statuses of Anthony Bowens and Cole Karter.

Bowens, whose contract reportedly expired at the beginning of October, is now expected to remain with All Elite Wrestling.

According to the latest backstage update, sources within AEW believe Bowens will be staying with the promotion. If he hasn’t already signed a new deal, the expectation is that an agreement will be finalized in the near future.

Interestingly, Bowens was never removed from AEW’s official roster page following the reported expiration of his contract. His longtime tag team partner, Max Caster, was removed from the roster page around that same time.

Even when Bowens’ original deal expired, there was reportedly optimism that he would eventually re-sign. However, contract negotiations were not considered a top priority at the time, as the company was dealing with more pressing matters following the recent deaths of PAC and The Butcher.

There is currently no word on when Bowens might return to AEW television.

Meanwhile, a clarification has surfaced regarding the status of Cole Karter, who was previously reported to have been released from AEW following an alleged backstage issue.

An AEW official has since confirmed that Karter remains under contract with the company, noting that additional factors are being taken into consideration regarding his situation.

The original reports about Karter’s departure stemmed from the wrestler himself reportedly telling people that he had “lost his job.” Several members of the AEW roster had also heard similar information as recently as last week.

While Karter’s reported release has now been called into question, the circumstances surrounding his backstage situation remain unchanged.

Specifically, Karter was reportedly dishonest about a family-related issue that he used as an excuse to miss a scheduled set of Ring of Honor television tapings. That aspect of the situation has reportedly been confirmed, although his contractual status with AEW remains intact as of the latest update.

(H/T: Fightful Select)