The Motor City Machine Guns went through quite the ordeal to make it to AEW Full Gear 2026.

Alex Shelley and Chris Sabin dealt with injuries, illness and significant travel complications during a hectic week that included multiple matches and a lengthy road trip to Phoenix, Arizona.

The veteran tag team competed against FTR for the fifth time during the dual AEW Dynamite and Collision taping on November 11 before heading to San Francisco, California, for West Coast Pro’s WCP 8 event on Friday, November 13.

At that show, Shelley and Sabin faced Starboy Charlie and Titus Alexander, but simply getting to the event proved to be a challenge.

Taking to X, Shelley detailed the physical and logistical difficulties the team encountered, revealing that both wrestlers were battling upper respiratory infections while he was also dealing with a painful elbow injury.

“Before this match, we were delayed 3 hours, flew for 5, sat on the tarmac for 3 more,” Shelley wrote. “We were in Miami 6 days before and SLC less than 48 hours before having extremely physical ~20 minute tags against FTR. We both got an upper respiratory infection, and also, I burst a bursa sac in my elbow.”

Despite everything, Shelley made it clear that neither wrestler regretted the experience.

“And WE F**KING LOVED ALL OF IT and would do it all over again because it’s so rewarding, so much fun, and we are so blessed.”

Unfortunately, the travel headaches didn’t end there.

Following their West Coast Pro appearance, the Motor City Machine Guns returned to the locker room and learned that their scheduled flight to Phoenix for the AEW Full Gear pay-per-view on November 14 had been canceled.

With no alternative flights available, the duo decided to take matters into their own hands.

“After this match when we got back to the locker room we were notified our flight the next morning was canceled with no other flight options available,” Sabin wrote on X.

Rather than risk missing the pay-per-view, Shelley and Sabin rented a vehicle and made the lengthy drive from San Francisco to Phoenix.

“So what did we do? Rented a car and drove from San Fransisco to Phoenix to make the AEW Full Gear PPV because we are PROFESSIONAL F**KING WRESTLERS!”

Before this match, we were delayed 3 hours, flew for 5, sat on the tarmac for 3 more. We were in Miami 6 days before and SLC less than 48 hours before having extremely physical ~20 minute tags against FTR. We both got an upper respiratory infection, and also, I burst a bursa sac in my elbow. And WE FUCKING LOVED ALL OF IT and would do it all over again because it’s so rewarding, so much fun, and we are so blessed. — @Lx $helley (@AlexShelley313) November 16, 2026