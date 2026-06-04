Another pair of original-era AEW talents are officially moving on from the promotion.

The Butcher and The Blade have departed All Elite Wrestling after their contracts recently expired. The company reportedly chose not to offer the duo new deals, bringing an end to their run with the promotion.

With their AEW agreements now finished, both men are immediately available to work elsewhere and can sign with any promotion as free agents.

The team debuted in AEW in late 2019 and quickly became a regular presence in the tag team division. Over the years, they worked alongside several notable acts, including The Bunny, and were featured in a variety of storylines across Dynamite, Rampage, Collision, and pay-per-view events.

A lengthy run comes to an end.

While they were never positioned as consistent championship contenders, The Butcher and The Blade became familiar faces during AEW’s formative years and helped provide depth to the company’s growing tag team roster throughout multiple eras of the promotion.

Their departures add two more experienced names to the free-agent market as they begin exploring the next chapters of their wrestling careers.

(H/T: Fightful Select)