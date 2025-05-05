As of earlier today, fans noticed that Vincent and Dutch, collectively known as The Righteous, have been removed from All Elite Wrestling’s official roster page.

The duo was first added to the roster in November 2023 and had been featured in both AEW and ROH programming. Their most recent match took place on April 12, 2025, airing on the April 24 episode of ROH On HonorClub. It marked their first in-ring appearance for the company in 2025.

NEW UPDATE – Dutch and Vincent of The Righteous have been removed from the AEW roster page pic.twitter.com/L6tyXrF8Fy — WrestleTalk (@WrestleTalk_TV) May 5, 2025

Toni Storm recently made waves at the TCM Classic Film Festival, where she was spotted mingling with Hollywood’s finest.

During a short on-stage chat with TCM host Ben Mankiewicz, Storm was asked which film star she’d most like to wrestle. Without hesitation, she delivered a characteristically dramatic response. She said,

“Oh. Publicly, Kathy Bates — absolutely. Privately, Marlon Brando. And I’ll just leave it at that.”

Bates, of course, is acclaimed for powerhouse performances in Misery, Titanic, Fried Green Tomatoes, and Midnight in Paris. Brando, a cinematic legend, left his mark with iconic roles in The Godfather, Apocalypse Now, Last Tango in Paris, Superman, and On the Waterfront.